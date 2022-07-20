Farmers need to be working together

Chris Dillon

This was a great opportunity to meet with other farming leaders as well as high-profile people from within the industry including MPs and staff from government departments.

There were many engaging speakers. However messages were conflicting in that some spoke about the need to increase protein production to feed the world, and others spoke of changes required to meet environmental targets and carbon taxes, which would lead to decreased production.

The Pinz Awards, presented during a gala dinner at which more than 600 people were present, were a great celebration of achievements with our industry and it is great to see these people and organisations recognised for their contributions. Congratulations to all the winners.

Pinz was followed by the national annual meeting of Federated Farmers. We put forward a nomination for the national board but unfortunately this was unsuccessful, which leaves the South Island under-represented.

The southern provinces will continue to be vocal in their views and ensuring the national board knows where we sit. Southland has been the most vocal and active executive in the country over the past couple of years.

The Southland executive is still working hard on the Southland Land and Water Plan. Environment Southland is currently consulting on Know your Wai — Visions for Southland’s waterways. You can be part of this process by completing the survey https://www.haveyoursay.es.govt.nz/know-your-wai

The final report from the regional forum is due out this week. This will help inform directions to our councils on the next steps within the limit-setting processes. Farmers all need to be working together on the continuous stream of policy coming at us. The voice needs to be one.

Legislative changes keep coming at us thick and fast, among which is the national policy statement for indigenous biodiversity which is out for consultation. The government also has the Significant Natural Area (SNA) proposal which will take control of private land away from its owners should it meet their broad criteria around native plants and wildlife.

One could ask when this government’s attack on agriculture will end.