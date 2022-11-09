Govt incompetence spurs costly default position

At the time of writing this I would have already been in breach of the original winter grazing rules proposed over two years ago. Why? Because my new pasture following a brassica crop is only just going in the ground, therefore breaching the original requirement of the ideological November 1 resowing deadline. Ironically, I am still in breach of the new rules because I have not, and will not, apply for a resource consent for crops to be grazed in the 2023 winter.

The Government, led by Minister Parker and supported by Minister O’Connor, had promised, delayed and failed to deliver a farm plan pathway to use for winter crop planning. This incompetence has triggered a default position of having to get a costly $1725 (deposit) resource consent for the upcoming winter.

At a public meeting held recently by Federated Farmers, a very public and strong stand was made by many food producers in the South to boycott the consent process. This stand was made as we know that getting a consent will not provide better environmental outcomes for the thousands of producers out there who are already doing the right thing in terms of paddock selection, buffers, critical source area protection, grazing direction and cultivation techniques. The only outcome that a consent achieves is more paperwork, an unnecessary hit to bottom lines, and a whole lot of frustration and resentment.

Environment Southland, to their credit, have provided an alternative deemed permitted activity for a cost of $500, which provides an alternative for some. But could this just be the start of a slippery slope of more regulation required for everyday farm activities?

This winter I will continue to do what I have been doing for the last 10 years, following best management practice, having contingency plans A, B and C, be strategic in all areas of planning, and taking evidential photos and videos of the plan in action. All of which will provide the same positive environmental and animal welfare outcomes, without the paper trail and costs of another consent.