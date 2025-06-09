Wrong-way driver had beer in cup holder - police

An alleged drunk-driver with an open beer bottle in his car said he was driving on the wrong side of a South Dunedin road because he "thought no one was coming".

Acting Sergeant Matthew Nichols said at 10:39pm on Saturday police saw a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road on Otaki St.

The 22-year-old driver had an open beer bottle in the car cup holder and admitted he had been drinking.

Breath testing procedures revealed a breath-alcohol level of 734mcg - nearly three times the legal limit.

When asked why he was driving on the wrong side of the road he said he "thought no one was coming".

He was expected to appear in court at a later date.

At 8:55pm on Friday police responded to a crash in Owaka after a 25-year-old woman drove into a parked vehicle.

Breath testing procedures revealed a breath-alcohol level of 1133mcg - more than four times the legal limit.

Her licence was suspended and the vehicle was impounded.

She was charged with aggravated drink-driving and breaching a zero-alcohol licence.

At 2am on Friday police responded to a crash on Montrose St, after a 22-year-old man lost control and crashed into a tree and garage.

Police said they found him nearby attempting to walk home.

Breath testing procedures revealed a breath-alcohol level of 964mcg.

His licence was suspended for 28 days and he was likely facing charges of drink-driving, careless driving, and wheel spinning, Sgt Nichols said.

At 11:44pm on Friday a 20-year-old man blew 731mcg after he was seen running a red light and was stopped on George St.

He was expected to appear in court at a later date.

