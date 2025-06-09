Threat made after man denied morning wine

A man threatened to return to a Dunedin supermarket with a weapon after they refused to sell him a bottle of wine at 9am because he was drunk.

Acting Sergeant Matthew Nichols, of Dunedin, said police were called to a local supermarket at 9.13am yesterday after a 58-year-old man was refused service, due to his level of intoxication, when trying to buy a bottle of wine.

A member of the public said they heard the man threaten to return to the shop with a weapon.

He left on foot and police found him a short distance away, Sgt Nichols said.

The man explained he was "just frustrated" he could not buy the wine.

No charges were laid.

