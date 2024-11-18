Farmers trade paddocks for waves early

Surfing for Farmers Southland crew members enjoying the season launch in Riverton are (from left) Amy Gilkison, Matt Heffernan, Tom Slee and Katrina Thomas. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Surfing for Farmers has started early in Southland to give those battling a wet spring an opportunity to get off farm, organiser Tom Slee says.

About 15 people got in the water at the first event of the season in Riverton on October 31.

The seasons in North Otago, Dunedin and the Catlins begin next month.

Mr Slee said spring had been wet in Southland.

‘‘There’s a lot of people that have been stuck inside the farm gate for a couple of months.’’

A break in the weather spurred a decision to start the fifth season of Surfing for Farmers in Southland early.

‘‘We’ve had a couple of reasonable days where we could have gone and we thought, ‘oh, we might as well make a start’.’’

He urged more farmers and growers to attend future events.

‘‘It’s only a couple of hours out of your day and you get to refresh and reset, so it’s time well spent off farm.’’

Surfing for Farmers Southland participants catch waves at the first event of the season in Riverton.

About 300 surfing sessions were held across 27 locations in New Zealand last season.

Upcoming southern sessions include Campbell Bay, Kakanui, from 6pm on December 4; Kaka Point, Catlins, from 5.30pm on December 4; and Brighton Beach, Dunedin from 5.30pm on December 6.

Surfing for Farmers Kaka Point organiser Paul Richardson said wet conditions had made spring ‘‘tough going’’ for South Otago farmers.

He encouraged as many farmers as possible to attend the surfing events this summer.

‘‘You don’t have to be an expert surfer and it gives you a chance to get off farm and not think about it at all and relax with like-minded people.’’

• The Rural Support Trust is a community partner for Surfing for Farmers. Contact the trust on 0800787-254.