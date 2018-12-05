Happy to keep showing Clydesdales

Rebecca Stewart gets her beloved Clydesdale horses out of the rain last week. Photo: Ella Stokes

Rebecca Stewart, of Mosgiel, is passionate about Clydesdale horses and has recently started entering competitions with them.

Growing up, Miss Stewart did not have much interest in horses, until she was about 9.

After she fell in love with the donkey next door, and started to get riding lessons, Miss Stewart's parents thought they ought to get her a pony.

Over the years she has had a few horses and done some competing but it was not until seven years ago that she got her first Clydesdale.

''I'd always wanted a Clydie ... and now I have three,'' she said.

Miss Stewart said after getting her first horse she wanted to learn more about them so went on a trek at Erewhon Station in Canterbury.

''After that I was hooked. It was great to meet like-minded people to learn from.''

Recently, Miss Stewart competed at the New Zealand Agriculture Show.

''I was pretty nervous - it was a big show to pick for my first competition.''

''There was a great bunch of people who were so supportive and helpful and I was stoked to come away with some placings.''

Miss Stewart said she loved Clydesdales because they were ''gentle giants''.

''It's pretty special when the crowd sees them and are just fascinated by them ... the kids love their fluffy feet.''

Miss Stewart said she had made some great friends through sharing her passion and would definitely keep showing Clydesdales in the future.

''You owe it to the breed to get them out there for other people to enjoy them, too.''