'Smoke started filtering into the cabin': Bus fire closes SH1

Photo: Supplied/Jarrad Wilson

An engine fire on a bus filled with passengers closed State Highway 1 near Pigeon Flat Rd north of Dunedin this evening.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called at about 5.50pm.

Both lanes of the highway were briefly closed but police have reopened one lane under traffic management.

A passenger on the bus, Robert Farquhar, said it started having problems around Waitati but persevered for about another ten minutes before losing power.

"Gradually smoke started filtering into the cabin. No surprise we all hightailed our way off the bus to watch it slowly become engulfed in smoke and then flames," he said.

Fire fighters battle a blaze on a passenger bus on Dunedin's northern motorway. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

All passengers were safely evacuated and no injuries had been reported, the spokeswoman said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were also at the scene.