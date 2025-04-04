Friday, 4 April 2025

Updated 9.25 pm

Four injured in three-car crash near Waitati

    By John Lewis
    Four people have been injured in an accident involving three vehicles and a cow on State Highway 1, north of Waitati tonight.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokesman said the incident happened about 8.50pm, near Evansdale, and several fire appliances, police and Hato Hone St John Ambulance were in attendance.

    A St John spokeswoman said four people were injured in the crash. 

    Two suffered moderate injuries and two minor.  

    Nobody was believed to be trapped, the Fenz spokesman said. 

     

     

