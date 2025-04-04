Four injured in three-car crash near Waitati

Four people have been injured in an accident involving three vehicles and a cow on State Highway 1, north of Waitati tonight.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokesman said the incident happened about 8.50pm, near Evansdale, and several fire appliances, police and Hato Hone St John Ambulance were in attendance.

A St John spokeswoman said four people were injured in the crash.

Two suffered moderate injuries and two minor.

Nobody was believed to be trapped, the Fenz spokesman said.