Langford voted in as new FF vice-president

Golden Bay dairy farmer Wayne Langford is the new vice-president of Federated Farmers.

He will be joined on the board after being elected at the federation’s annual meeting by new dairy chairman Richard McIntyre, and Sandra Faulkner and Mark Hooper.

Mr Langford has served as the dairy industry chairman for the past two years.

President Andrew Hoggard was re-elected unopposed.

Board vacancies were created when long-serving members Chris Lewis, Chris Allen and vice-president Karen Williams stepped down.

The other vice-president nomination was from former Otago provincial president Simon Davies.

Chief executive Terry Copeland said several farmers putting their hands up for board positions was a sign the organisation was in good health.

He said the role of vice-president was seen as a stepping stone to the national president position, arguably one of the most influential in agriculture but also a demanding and time-consuming one.

Mr Langford said there was no shortage of challenges facing agriculture.

"But I believe we have more opportunities in front of us than we do headwinds."

He said the group’s work was vital with local body elections this year, and a general election next year.

The other leaders of Federated Farmers’ industry groups who are also on the national board are arable industry chairman Colin Hurst and meat and wool industry chairman William Beetham.