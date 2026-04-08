Light bulb moment to future-proof

“Once you go to one day, you’ll never go back.”

Kyeburn Dog Trial Club president James Crutchley, of Danseys Pass, said condensing the annual trial, from two days to a single day, made it easier for members to deliver an event.

A single-day event required fewer people to run it and it attracted the same amount of competitors.

The new shorter timeframe meant there was more consistent action across the four courses.

“Rather than waiting around for people to come in the gate.”

The club had about 30 members, he said.

‘‘We have a good network but there is not many of us.”

The move would future-proof the club, Mr Crutchley said.

‘‘You want something simple to run for whoever comes next.”

Many of the helpers did not run a dog, he said.

‘‘It is a community event. We are trying to get people to come for a beer and a barbecue and have a bit of fun.”

Club course marshal Matt Scott, of Kyeburn, said the dog trial was important because it was a community gathering.

‘‘There is not many of them left that get people together.”

By holding a single-day event, it was easier for people to find the time to help.

As farming operations in the district got bigger, a trend was contractors were employed rather than hiring staff, meaning there were fewer people around to become new club members.

‘‘That’s a real big challenge but you’ve still got to try.”

Club secretary Stacey Gladstone, of Gimmerburn, said they launched a new zig zag course because the one it replaced was “a bit of a donkey”.

An aim of the new course was for more triallists to complete and be successful.

The club was continually working on ways to attract more competitors to ensure the club continues.

‘‘We can’t be the ones to roll over after more than 110 years.”

Club member and cook house co-organiser Jo Dowling, of Naseby, said she and her husband Philip “Goof” Dowling, cycled from Cape Reinga to Bluff in 34 days ending on March 15.

‘‘It was amazing. It was on the bucket list,” Mrs Dowling said.

A goal of the cycle trip was to be home in time to help at the club trial. They cycled up to 140km a day to make sure they were back in time.

People helped in the cook house because previous generations of their families had, she said.

Previous generation served a three-course meal of soup, a hot meal and dessert.

Now the food on offer was simpler including a morning tea and a lunch featuring three different cold meats.

A barbecue at night was run by the men, she said.

Other dog trial clubs in the South have been making changes this season.

Winton Collie Club secretary Lisa Hamilton, of Forest Hill, said the club was established more than 90 years ago.

She feared the club might not make its centennial year.

‘‘We are trying to work out if we wind down or ramp up.”

The annual one-day trial was cancelled this year due to about half of the club’s 10 members being unable to attend.

The news of the cancellation had spurred the community to vow to help run a trial next year.

‘‘To get back on our feet and make it great like it used to be.”

A trial would show if it was feasible for the club to continue or be put in recess.

The club was feeling the impact of land-use change and fewer young people working on sheep and beef farms.

“It is a sign of the times and small clubs are definitely wearing it.”

About half of the club members had retired from farming and no longer owned dogs. “It is the same bunch of people who have tried to keep it going for a very long time.

“We are just not getting the young members in to carry it on.”

The club’s biggest fear was being put in recess.

“It is extremely hard to claw your way out of that.”

Some members had been in the club since it started and were passionate about keeping it going, Mrs Hamilton said.

“It is a real shame to let something like this slip away under your watch but some things you don’t have a lot of control over it.”

The New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Association Southland Centre scheduled the club’s trial date and it often clashed with bigger events, such as Wānaka A&P Show, which had made it near impossible to find helpers.

If the centre allowed them to select their own trial date it would be helpful, she said.

Southland Centre president Kent Ebbett, of Wyndham, said the Mararoa Sheep Dog Trial Club in Western Southland was given first choice of a club trial date and selected early April, the same preferred date as the Winton club.

The Mararoa club trial was traditionally held in February but they wanted to hold it later because it was hosting the South Island Dog Trial Championships from May 4.

“It is a major event so they get the opportunity to select what trial date suits them best.”

The two clubs’ trials needed to be held on different days because triallists would compete at one or the other.

Tuapeka West Collie Club is back this season.

President Justin Wallis, of Clutha Downs, said the club cancelled its annual one-day dog trial last year due to a swede crop being planted on its long pull course on Kanuka Hill farm in Remarkable Rd.

He thanked the Young family for the several decades of allowing the club to have its grounds on their farm.

The club grounds moved to a farm in Four Mile Creek Rd and a trial was held on March 21.

More than 50 triallists competed on each hunt course and more than 40 triallists competed on each head course.

‘‘We had some good support, which is great,” Mr Wallis said.

The club was more than 75 years old, he said.

If the club would make it to its centennial was anyone’s guess.

‘‘That’s a crystal ball job that one.”