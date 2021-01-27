Niwa fetches $18K at elk/wapiti sale

Tikana Wapiti Stud's Niwa, owed by Dave Lawrence and Donna Day, was sold for $18,000 at their recent Wapiti/elk sire, semen and adult cow sale at Browns, near Winton. PHOTO: DAVE LAWRENCE

Brown’s Tikana Wapiti stud held its elk/wapiti sale on January 18.

Owner Dave Lawrence said the top price was Niwa, which fetched $18,000 from buyer Geoff Pullar.

Mr Lawrence sold 21 out of 25 bulls with an average of $7142, which was back about 13% on last year’s sale average.

All six adult cows sold at an average of $2650, with a top price of $3600.

Although he was pleased with the outcome of his sale, prices for elk/wapiti across the country were down, with one or two exceptions, although the quality of the animals continued to progress.

"I always have philosophy that we have got to be going forward to stand still and at the end of the day we have got to meet the market."

The sale was also on Bidr, with about 25% of his sale registrations from buyers on the online platform.

He was delighted that Bidr gave opportunities to people to take part or watch if they were not able to be at the sale on the day.