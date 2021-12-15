Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Ram breeders pleased

    By Shawn McAvinue
    The Charollais Sheep New Zealand ram sale was one of the first in the South. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE
    Ram sale season has started in the South and breeders are pleased with good clearances so far.

    Charollais Sheep New Zealand co-owner Matt Ponsonby, of Tuapeka West, said he was happy with his rams selling for an average of nearly $1300 at his 11th annual sale at the Gore A&P Showgrounds earlier this month.

    The top price was $4000.

    Ninety rams were on offer and he had taken about a dozen of them home.

    Demand for rams was good, but it was down on last year, he said.

    "Last year we had a fantastic sale. This year was not probably as hot but it was absolutely fine."

    Demand fluctuates in "the terminal sire game", with some farmers buying a ram every second year.

    Farmers were "optimistically cautious".

    Merrydowns Romney and Southdown Stud co-owner Blair Robertson, of Waikoikoi, said his 13th on-farm ram sale late last month went "quite well".

    About 220 rams sold for an average of nearly $1650. The top price for a Southdown was $9500 and for a Romney was $4800.

    All of the Southdown on offer sold and nine Romneys were passed on.

    Prices were "up a little" on past sales.

    High commodity prices were fuelling ram sales but buyers continue to "look for quality".

    Southern Rural Life
