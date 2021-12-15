Ram breeders pleased

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Charollais Sheep New Zealand co-owner Matt Ponsonby, of Tuapeka West, said he was happy with his rams selling for an average of nearly $1300 at his 11th annual sale at the Gore A&P Showgrounds earlier this month.
The top price was $4000.
Ninety rams were on offer and he had taken about a dozen of them home.
Demand for rams was good, but it was down on last year, he said.
"Last year we had a fantastic sale. This year was not probably as hot but it was absolutely fine."
Demand fluctuates in "the terminal sire game", with some farmers buying a ram every second year.
Farmers were "optimistically cautious".
Merrydowns Romney and Southdown Stud co-owner Blair Robertson, of Waikoikoi, said his 13th on-farm ram sale late last month went "quite well".
About 220 rams sold for an average of nearly $1650. The top price for a Southdown was $9500 and for a Romney was $4800.
All of the Southdown on offer sold and nine Romneys were passed on.
Prices were "up a little" on past sales.
High commodity prices were fuelling ram sales but buyers continue to "look for quality".