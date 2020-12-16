Rams raise $4500 for charities

Two Canterbury charities have received a welcome boost following a ram sale held at Cheviot earlier this month.

The Stevenson family decided to back two organisations which have special meaning for them.

A quarterbred ram fetched $3200 for the Champion Centre in Christchurch and a Dorset Down ram earned $1300 for the Canterbury A&P Association.

"The charity rams were well supported and overall we were very happy with the sale and there’s been a fair number of inquiries since," Mark Stevenson said.

Mark and Joanne Stevenson’s son Ted (5), who has Down syndrome, has been attending the Champion Centre weekly since he was a newborn.

The family are longtime supporters of the Canterbury A&P Show.

Rams at "the top end of the catalogue" received plenty of interest as farmers took note of the characteristics they were looking for, Mr Stevenson said.

"The clearance was back a bit and it seems the clients are saying the rams are lasting well, so they don’t need to buy every year, which is a good problem to have.

"Longevity is important for our farm systems.

"If you have to replace your ewes or rams too often, it can get costly."

There was plenty of cause for optimism with the New Zealand Merino Company indicating that overseas markets were continuing to be strong, despite Covid-19 uncertainty, Mr Stevenson said.