SI farmers help with cyclone recovery

Generous South Island farmers are among those pitching in with cash, livestock and stock feed donations for rural communities devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Federated Farmers chief executive officer Terry Copeland said the cyclone was shaping up to be the nation’s most expensive weather event and possibly worse for spread and scale than the Christchurch earthquakes.

Overall losses were still being counted up and stock deaths would be in the many thousands of animals.

"As an educated estimate, the Federated Farmers policy team believes total on-farm costs, including income disruption, infrastructure repair and crop/orchard restoration bills, for all affected farmers and growers could top $1 billion," he said.

Rural insurance specialist FMG is already handling more than 3000 claims.

Cash gifts by donors are building up in an appeal by the Farmers Adverse Events Trust.

Trust chairman Dr William Rolleston said the donations were directly helping farmers and growers hit hardest by flooding, silt and slips.

"It’s paying for supplies and fuel for cross country and helicopter missions to stranded families, as well as for fencing and stock water reticulation gear, some of which will be installed by Farmy Army volunteers."

Dr Rolleston said getting fences back up was critical for managing the feeding of livestock and clearing farm roads of debris and restoring water troughs would help farming families get back on their feet.

Nearly $200,000 has so far gone into the charitable trust’s Cyclone Gabrielle Givealittle page.

The government has stepped up funding with $26 million of support to farmers and growers, in addition to the $25 million announced last month.

The red meat industry is working to get processing plants back up and running and also providing assistance to rural communities.

The Affco plant in Wairoa and Silver Fern Farm’s (SFF) Dargaville plant are processing again while Ovation’s plant in Gisborne and SFF’s Pacific in Waipatu, Hawke’s Bay, are expected to restart in coming weeks.

Their return is vital as in many cases they are the largest regional employers in rural areas.

Meat Industry Association chief executive Sirma Karapeeva said meat companies were focused on meeting the needs of farmers as well as the welfare of employees and animals in their care. She said they had provided generous cash and product donations to vulnerable communities.

Hefty support includes a $1 million donation by the Greenlea Foundation Trust to help the East Coast Rural Support Trust for recovery operations with a further $1 million for ongoing support.

The rural support trust has received another $200,000 from the Alliance Group which has launched a programme for proceeds from farmers donating lamb, sheep, cattle or deer to go to the trust.

Affco donations include $100,000 to the Wairoa Mayoral Relief Fund and SFF has provided more than 10 tonnes of meat product to marae, mosques, churches, fire stations and other isolated communities.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand chief executive Sam McIvor said their support would be reassuring to farmers, but the most critical issue was roading infrastructure for isolated families.

East Coast farmers had a four to six week window to get stock off before feed covers came under pressure as they set up for winter, he said.

"They’re most concerned about animal welfare but cashflow is also an issue given some of the big repair bills they’re facing."

A National Feed Co-ordination Service is co-ordinating farmers needing stock feed, and those willing to donate or supply it.

