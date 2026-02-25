Stop rust in its tracks with Prolan

Prolan has added a long-term layer of rust protection. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Prolan, a New Zealand-made, lanolin-based lubricant and corrosion inhibitor, is becoming increasingly popular with farmers, engineers, panel beaters, motorhomers and boaties for its unique ability to adhere to metal and stop rust in its tracks — whether it be a much-cherished Land Rover or a new vehicle showing surface rust on purchase.

Prolan Extreme is attracting much interest from those with machinery and equipment exposed to harsh environments, such as salt, sand and mud, Prolan director Murray Shaw said.

"The results are excellent — we’ve trialled it within industries throughout New Zealand from mussel spat farmers to Great Barrier Island engineers."

A coating of Prolan on a vehicle chassis will provide a long-term, environmentally friendly protective coating that will help it pass WOF and COF checks.

"Many vehicle stations are now recommending a coating of Prolan to cover existing rust and seal it off from air and moisture," Murray said.

"Prolan cannot be removed by cold-water blasting — this allows vehicle chassis to be cleaned without removing the rust protection."

Prolan is best applied on a warm day, but on cooler days the product tin can be warmed in a bucket of hot water before application.

The beauty of Prolan being a natural product is it is safe and easy to apply. Minimal preparation is required before coating — wash the chassis down and allow to dry off before coating with Prolan.

A coating can even be applied over existing rust — just a quick brush-off if flaky rust is present.

For larger areas, Prolan is best applied using an airless spray gun or compressed air-type system.

Prolan is safe around electrical, electronics and rubbers; it will not break them down or cause perishing.

In the past, chassis have been sprayed with used engine oil and fish oil, among other things, inside the chassis rails and underneath. Prolan’s main ingredient is lanolin (from sheep’s wool) which adheres to metal surfaces, blocking off air and moisture and stopping rust in its tracks.

The ability of Prolan to creep into hard-to-reach areas makes it a winner over a paint-type system where if the paint cracks, corrosion can creep in.

In coastal environments Prolan is excellent for hinges, tools, seized locks, bolts, chains, winch ropes, radio antennas, alternators, starter motors, squeaky door hinges, garage doors, lawnmower chassis, garden ornaments and fishing gear. A spray on to a metal surface then a quick wipe-off with a rag ensures the surface is well-coated and will prevent corrosion from the environment.

With a coverage rate of one litre for 8sqm to 10sqm, Prolan is economically a winner in protecting your assets, reducing maintenance and preventing expensive parts replacement down the track.

As a result, Prolan will increase asset life and resale value.

"It is hard to believe it is off the sheep’s back — taken from nature to protect nature — with the added bonus it is made in New Zealand by Kiwis," Murray says.

— Supplied