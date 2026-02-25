GWM hybrid makes a big statement

GMW’s Cannon Alpha. PHOTO: BOB NETTLETON

The Chinese have shown their rivals a clean pair of heels in the race to be among the first to launch plug-in hybrid utes here, with BYD and GWM (Great Wall Motors) leading the charge.

Carrying GWM’s plug-in hybrid-electric (PHEV) hopes is the Cannon Alpha. This is a vehicle that makes a big statement in every sense of the word at 1991mm wide, tipping the scales at 2.8 tonne. There’s a more than useful 3500kg braked towing capacity, matching most of its competition.

However, it enjoys an edge over some of them with clever touches like a 60/40-split tailgate on the premium Ultra, creating easy access to the deck.

A quirky set-up is the storage arrangement for the spare wheel. It’s secured upright inside the deck and protrudes over its edge. This makes the vehicle look unfinished, and poses issues if you want to install a deck cover or hard lid.

The Cannon is among the most aggressively priced PHEV utes in our market, along with the BYD Shark6 that’s been tearing up the market with strong sales since its launch last year. The pair almost go toe-to-toe on price, with the Shark 6 priced at $69,990.The two-model Cannon Alpha range opens with the $64,990 Lux, and is rounded out by the $71,990 Ultra provided for this road test.

The Cannon is a bit of a hot-shot with an all-electric range of 115km. Being the last model to join the Alpha ranks, it picks up the power train and towing improvement of other models. There is also the lure of a market leading seven-year unlimited new vehicle warranty. This easily shades the BYD’s six years or 160,000km warranty, whatever comes first.

The Alpha defies its size and weight and delivers a smooth and exhilarating drive, with strong, eager acceleration. There’s one caveat, though, to maintaining this, and that’s keeping the battery well charged.

The deep reserves of power and torque are generally well managed by the same 9-speed automatic used in the Cannon Alpha’s siblings. Like the turbo diesel model I road-tested recently, it wasn’t entirely polished gear-changing perfection, with the odd mistimed shift and questionable ratio choice for the driving situation you were dealing with. Some finessing of the transmission would help remedy this.

You can bet GWM will get working on it fairly smartly with their culture of constant improvement. In a model costing over $70,000 nothing less will win the confidence of today’s discerning ute buyers, and add greater credibility to what is potentially a very good ute.

A big spacious cabin that comfortably seats five adds plenty of appeal to the Cannon Alpha. You will enjoy — well, I did — the good all-round visibility, and clearly marked and easy to use controls for key functions such as indicators and windscreen wipers. There’s an advanced multimedia system including a 14.6 Inch Colour Multitouch Screen, with wireless CarPlay and wired Android AutoTM integration, 12-speaker premium Infinity audio system, and climate controlled air conditioning.

A host of crash protection and avoidance systems is constantly at work keeping you and your passengers safe. Heading the list is adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and blind-spot monitoring. A voice-activated and hugely irritating driver assistance system that used to constantly bark orders at you for even minuscule driver transgressions has thankfully been silenced and replaced by chimes — still annoying. They can be hushed under the settings function on the touch screen, but are back in action when the vehicle is restarted.

Front double wishbone suspension, with a multi-link non-independent arrangement underpin the rear, does what’s required. The nagging question with Cannon Alpha is whether it has the toughness, durability and longevity to make the cut as a hard-working ute that get bullied around by our punishing roads and terrain.

The cabins are too plush for rugged duties and the ground clearance too limiting on the Ultra at just 210mm, although the entry level Lux, with 224mm, is a better bet if you have an off-road driving agenda.

The soft ride probably won’t hit the sweet spot with traditional ute buyers, but they probably aren’t the target market for this vehicle.

GWM Cannon Alpha

Rating out of 10:

Performance 8

Handling and ride comfort 7

Build quality 7

Space 7

Fuel economy on-road test average consumption 9.8L/100km

Value for money 8

Safety five-star Ancap crash rating

Warranty seven years/unlimited km

Price $71,990.

Overall points out of 10 7.5