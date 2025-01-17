'Very concerning' finds in animal welfare probe

A screen shot of the Peta video showing a shearer trying to turn over a sheep. IMAGE: PETA

An investigation into allegations of mistreatment of sheep connected to shearing practices has identified some "very concerning" instances.

The Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) said today it had completed its first phase of investigation into recent alleged animal welfare breaches.

The inquiry was launched after undercover video footage by animal rights activists appeared to show rough handling of sheep during shearing on an Otago farm.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) recently revealed it went to 11 farms and shearing sheds in New Zealand that produced ZQ-certified wool from 2023 to the end of last year and said the footage showed disturbing conduct, such as hitting sheep with objects or repeatedly slamming a sheep’s head into a board.

In a statement today, Glen Burrell, Director Compliance and Response at MPI, said a dedicated team had analysed 235 video files.

“We have identified some instances in the video footage which are very concerning, and these are our focus in the next phase of the investigation.

“There are a range of actions we can take in response, to ensure the protection of animals and to hold those who mistreat animals to account. In this case it could include prosecution and disqualifying individuals from working with animals.”

He said they were continuing to speak to Peta, as well as industry groups and farm owners, and had also made visits to farms.

“I want to thank everyone for their support and cooperation so far."

He said that separate to the investigation, MPI was working with wool sector groups to establish an oversight group to support good animal welfare practice and continuous improvement in the industry.

