Car crashes into water at Andersons Bay inlet

A person had to be assisted from their vehicle after it slid into the water at Andersons Bay inlet in Dunedin tonight.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it responded with two trucks from Lookout Point and St Kilda at about 8.15pm after a car had gone into the water off Marne St.

He said there was one person inside the car when it hit the water.

They were not trapped but required assistance from fire crews to get out of the car, the spokesman said.

Fenz left the scene in the hands of police after assisting with the extraction.

A police spokeswoman said the car slid into the water and traffic management would be in place when the vehicle is retrieved.

No injuries were reported from the scene.

mark.john@odt.co.nz