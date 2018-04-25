Up and coming rural experts give it a go

Everglades inspects what's going on as Natalie Russell (8) front, and Charlotte Strachan (11) do up the bridle, practising for the Agrikids competitions at the weekend. PHOTO: NICOLE SHARP

Dipton's up and coming primary industries experts went in to battle in the weekend

For the first time, Dipton School had teams entered in the New Zealand Young Farmers Agrikids competition, which was held in Browns on Saturday.

Nine children, aged from 8 13 competed against more than 20 other teams in the agricultural competition.

The children were split in to three teams of three, and had spent weeks preparing for the competition.

Agrikids parents Kris Russell and Julz Orr said all of the children had put their hands up to give it a go.

``Because we're a rural area, we wanted to promote the primary industries,'' Mrs Orr said.

To take part in the competition, the children had learnt about all areas of agriculture, including riparian planting, personal protective equipment, different cuts of meat, different wool types and how to put a bridle on a horse.

The challenges the group competed in the Agrikids competition followed the same lines, with tasks on riparian planting, putting together a tape gate and the ins and outs of a handpiece used for shearing.

The Dipton School pupils had all taken part to learn more about farming, and to give 100%, they said.