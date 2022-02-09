Anger, grief as cavalcade is called off

Cavalcaders cross the Clyde bridge in 2019. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Organisers of the 2022 Goldfields Cavalcade have made the "gut wrenching" decision to pull the pin on this year’s event.

The cancellation coincides with the cavalcade’s 30th year celebration.

The event was scheduled for February 26, with hundreds of cavalcaders due to converge at the end of it on host town Millers Flat on March 5.

However the move to the Red traffic light setting due to the surge of the Covid-19 Omicron variant and the introduction of new regulations forced organisers’ hands.

Otago Goldfields Heritage Trust (OGHT) secretary and Cavalcade co-ordinator Terry Davis said he and fellow co-ordinator OGHT treasurer Odette Hopgood-Bride had hoped to continue the event but as new phases and restrictions were introduced it became obvious it would not be an option.

"We’ve gone through the phases of grief.

"Initially there was anger and denial — I was definitely in that early last week — and sadness," he said.

"With the change in regulations and the dire predictions, we felt the choice was taken from us."

While it was theoretically possible to proceed with the Cavalcade, it would be irresponsible, he said.



