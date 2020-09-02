Catchment groups connecting

Thriving Southland catchment co-ordinator Sandra Campbell.

Three catchment group co-ordinators and a catchment group lead have started connecting and supporting the 23 Southland catchment groups as part of their new roles with Thriving Southland.

The groups had identified a need for the support during a survey last year.

Thriving Southland project lead Richard Kyte said co-ordinators Sarah Thorne, Sandra Campbell and Poppy Sparrow, along with senior catchment co-ordinator Rachael Verhaegh began working for the farmer-led catchment support organisation last month.

Their jobs are part of a $6million, three-year project funded by the Ministry for Primary Industries’ Extension Services and the Sustainable Land Use Package.

Thriving Southland was established to support farmers and catchment groups in the region, to link them together, lift engagement, and encourage innovation among farmers and the wider rural community around improving water quality and the environment in general, while maintaining resilient farming systems.

The co-ordinators will be working with the groups on environmental and farming system projects and providing support with resources and access to advice and funding for particular projects, as well as helping improve farmer wellness.

Thriving Southland catchment co-ordinator Sarah Thorne.

Thriving Southland catchment co-ordinator Poppy Sparrow.

"It is about lifting the amount of support available to catchment groups.

"It is important that farmers are part of the discussions because that’s where innovation comes from."

Ms Thorne formerly worked for the New Zealand Landcare Trust in a similar role and is now looking after groups in the mid and lower Oreti area.

Ms Campbell is dairy farmer in South Otago, has a rural banking background and involved with

the Mataura catchment groups.

Ms Sparrow is a sheep and beef farmer in Dipton and works with the Waiau and northern Southland catchment groups.

Ms Verhaegh, of Riverton, formerly worked for LIC in Scotland and before that was a local agribusiness manager for Westpac,

She works with the Aparima Catchment Environment (ACE) groups.

Thriving Southland senior catchment co-ordinator Rachael Verhaegh.

They will also be linking in with DairyNZ, Beef + Lamb New Zealand and Environment Southland regional environmental staff.

Thriving Southland recently hosted 10 meetings, which attracted 200 farmers from the groups to outline the type of funding on offer and what sort of projects would qualify.

Suggested funding ideas ranged from those on a small scale to multi-catchment projects.

"There were quite a few ideas around water quality, stream health, sediment and wetlands.

"One group wants to investigate carbon and greenhouse gases.

"The first round of funding is to start in November and we are working through project suggestions."