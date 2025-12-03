Meat worker carves out place in history

Blue Sky Pastures worker Ken McLeod retired recently after 64 years in the industry. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Eighty-year-old Ken McLeod has carved out a place in the record books after 64 years as a freezing worker.

The Otatara man, thought to be the longest-serving meat worker in the country, retired this month from Southland’s Blue Sky Meats.

Mr McLeod said he had kept working because he enjoyed what he was doing.

His first job was at the Southland Frozen Meat Company’s Makarewa works, in 1962, which he joined when he was 16 years old.

It was in the days when the union was strong and freezing workers were paid what he considered a "colossal" amount.

When he received his first pay he thought he’d "robbed a bank".

It was in the 1988 off-season he was offered a job at Blue Sky Meats, now Blue Sky Pastures, which operated year-round.

He was told he could return to Makarewa when work resumed at the plant, but he never did.

Blue Sky "were the best bunch of people I worked with".

It was not long before he was involved with the meat workers union at Blue Sky and about a year later became the subbranch president. He agreed to fill the role for three years but ended up doing

28. "Every time I wanted to resign, people said, ‘no, you’re doing a good job’." There had been many health and safety improvements throughout his time. When he first started, the meat was cut up on blocks, which meant handling a quarter of a beef carcass. This was hard work, but later the carcasses were hung on chain lines, making it much easier.

He said there were not as many injury cuts now, but repetitive strain injuries still happened. "We’ve got physios come out to work that really help people get back to good health and working again.

"Things like that have been phenomenal."

In the early days the workers only changed their work clothes twice a week. "Your clothes would stink."

Once the plant had a laundry, the workers had clean clothes each day. His wife, Barri, had been very supportive through the years, he said. At his farewell, he was presented with a work shirt signed by all who worked at the site. Among other gifts he was also given a set of filleting knives and an electric fishing reel.

However, he still had one more assignment to complete at Blue Sky. For many years he had left his female co-workers a Christmas lily each in their changing rooms before they arrived at work as Christmas Day approached.

He had always admired and respected the women, he said.

"They are really good workers and hard workers and good people."

It had been a cheap exercise when there were only six of them, but now there were about 50. However, he had promised to deliver the flowers one more time. He was enjoying his retirement and catching up on the many jobs that had been put on hold while he was working.

