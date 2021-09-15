Farmers focused on improving water quality

TV journalist Matt Chisholm travels to the rural town of Tapanui, West Otago, to meet farmers who run the Pomahaka Water Care Group.

Matt sees first-hand the challenges of managing rural fresh-water resources in a district that the Otago Regional Council once described as having the worst water quality of any catchment in Otago.

After hearing about the difficulties facing farmers around phosphate and E.Coli levels, Matt joins local farmer Lloyd McCall to explore some remarkable community-based initiatives reducing pollution and cleaning up the river.