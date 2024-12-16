High Country farmer Colin Drummond dies

Colin Drummond was the Mid-Canterbury representative for the Federated Farmers High Country Industry Group. Photo: supplied

Prominent Canterbury farming leader Colin Drummond from Erewhon Station has died.

Drummond from the Canterbury high country passed away on the December 11 after what his family described as a brief but brutal illness.

Drummond, who ran a Clydesdale horse stud on the station, was the Mid-Canterbury representative for the Federated Farmers High Country Industry Group.

On the farms Facebook page, his wife Erin Cassie said his death was a massive shock.

"Not sure how we proceed without this one in a million mountain of a man beside me. But I know how lucky I have been to "do" life with a soul mate who completed me.

"It's been a wild ride but I take comfort that his "better to burn out than rust out" mantra ensured his life was certainly no dress rehearsal."

She said her husband's life would be celebrated on December 17 at his home.

It comes after the death of Chris Allen, who died after a workplace accident on his Ashburton farm last week.