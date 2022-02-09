Ice cream stops prove popular

Heather Calteaux and Edie (1) and Franklin (2) enjoy dessert at an Otago South River Care ice cream tour stop at Lovell’s Flat last week. Photo supplied.

Free ice creams gave farmers a brief but cool reprieve from a dry summer.

Otago South River Care project co-ordinator Rebecca Begg, of Balclutha, said more than 250 people visited the eight stops on its two-day ice cream tour last week.

The tour travelled to each of its catchment groups, stopping (in order) at Paratai, New Haven, two farms in Clinton, Moneymore, Waitahuna and Pukeawa.

The tour was designed to improve wellbeing by giving people an opportunity to get off farm for a catch-up, Mrs Begg said.

A common theme at the tour stops was people commenting on concerns about dry conditions.

The free ice creams were "appreciated" but rainfall later in the week would have been better for their wellbeing, Mrs Begg said.

She thanked the Otago Rural Support Trust member for coming on the tour to talk to people and the Ministry for Primary Industries for providing funding.

"We appreciate their support."



SHAWN.MCAVINUE @alliedpress.co.nz