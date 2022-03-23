Lay of the land

Drover Mark "Pies" Willocks, of Stony Creek, shifts stock at the Owaka Calf Sale in Balclutha last week. PHOTOS: SHAWN MCAVINUE

"We are extremely dry — the creeks have dried up. With the cold easterlies, she’s bloody dry. A lot of people were lucky and got lambs away to the works early. I’ve got some lambs ready but I’m waiting on space. A lot of store lambs have gone to Canterbury. It will rain but we don’t know when."

"It’s relatively dry — it’d be good to have a good shower of rain but you can only get what you’re given. We mainly sell store lambs and we are pretty well cleared out of our excess stock including the calves at the sale today so we’ve done the best we can."

Cam Burgess, of Puketiro, about 20km south of Owaka ... "We are pretty good down home, as we hug the native bush towards the coast, so it’s pretty good but everywhere north of Owaka is pretty bad."

"It’s very dry, we’re hoping for rain and for our calves to sell today."

"We are drier than normal for this time of year but we’ve still got grass. We got about 7mm of rain the other day, just enough to give the winter crop a bit of a drink but we are selling a few more store lambs than normal."

"We’re up on the hill at the back of Wyndham and it’s dry down below us. We haven’t been getting too much rain but being higher up we get a bit of moisture from fog, which keeps the grass growing."