Next generation starts course

A group of people working in the sheep and beef sectors completed the first module of this year's Beef + Lamb New Zealand Generation Next programme in Gore last week. Photo: Olivia Ross

Two groups of people keen to learn more about how to progress in the sheep and beef industries attended the first module of this year's Beef + Lamb New Zealand Generation Next programme in Gore and Alexandra last week.

Southern South Island extension manager Olivia Ross, said this was the fourth year the programme had been run, with 20 people attending the Gore event on Wednesday and 15 in Alexandra on Thursday.

''Participants enjoyed a full-on day with Wairarapa consultant Lawrence Field, getting a better understanding of their farm finances, from taxation to budgeting and different ownership options,'' Ms Ross said.

She said along with finding a mentor and working on their personal goals, the participants would have post-workshop homework to do before getting together in August in Dunedin for the second module and then again in November for the third module.

Central South Island extension manager Laura Lake said the second and third modules would also cover Nait, breeding values, new apps and they would also visit Invermay to see the CT scanner.

The third module, in November, would include visiting a processing plant, and cover what influences meat quality. The programme was Ms Ross' brainchild and the idea was taken on board by the Southern South Island Farmer Council in 2016. Since then nearly 100 people have gone through the programme.