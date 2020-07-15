Pomahaka boy wins herdsperson title

Manaia Tiller, of Pomahaka, shows Aniwaniwa Paua at the Wanaka A&P Show earlier this year. PHOTO: STACEY PARRY

Manaia Tiller (12), of Pomahaka, has won the Southern Districts Royal Agricultural Society champion beef herdsperson title.

The Tiller family has the Aniwaniwa Speckle Park cattle stud.

Manaia received the award at the West Otago A&P Society’s annual meeting after successfully showing Speckle Parks at the West Otago, Gore, Wanaka, Wyndham, Winton and South Otago shows.

His father, Mark, said the entrants were judged on presentation, handling, and knowledge of their animal as well as other breeds.

"We had a show team of eight and we did pretty well this season with some good results.

"Manaia leads the heifers."

The family has 254 Speckle Park cattle, including 60 purebred stud animals and a Southdown sheep stud.

They own 47ha and lease a further 207ha for their sheep and beef, and dairy heifer grazing operation.

Manaia was pleased with his success.

He wanted to be a farmer when he left school, and would continue with Speckle Parks as he liked them.