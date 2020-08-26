Pressure on to procure pig pronto

Admiring their pig at last year’s New Zealand Agricultural Show are (from left) Tom Reed, Jamie Stackhouse, Duke Loe, Sam Bronze and Digby Herd. PHOTO: SUPPLIED BY DUKE LOE

Duke Loe needs to find a pig.

With entries open for the Boar Breeders Association’s commercial boar class and the "highly anticipated" best-dressed accolade, Mr Loe realises he is in a race against time.

The popular competition is on November 13, one of several events being organised in place of the New Zealand Agricultural Show, which was cancelled due to Covid-19.

"Actually, we haven’t quite got a pig yet," he said ahead of the competition, which carries all-important bragging rights.

"It’s a good day out. It’s a bit of a laugh and it’s not too serious."

The boar craze began when South Canterbury brothers James and Henry Pearce decided to enter a pig at the Canterbury show a few years ago "as a hoot", coming up against just one other pig, a kunekune, and coming away with the supreme champion pig ribbon.

The commercial boar class has since grown in popularity among young farmers, with more than 50 entries in the past two years.

Mr Loe, a North Canterbury stock agent, is part of a syndicate of five young guys from the Omihi, Amberley and Cheviot areas.

"We went over to Europe four years ago and drove round in a van, which we called ‘Slug Genetics’ and that’s how we got together."

The syndicate has entered pigs for the past two years, placing fourth in 2018 and second last year.

"We must be doing something right. We should be due to win it this year," Mr Loe said, laughing.

When they eventually got a pig, it would undergo intensive training at his Omihi property.

"We will put it on a bit of a strict diet. I can’t give away too much — it’s a trade secret — but there will be heaps of it."

His syndicate mates included sheep and beef farmers, a sheep contractor and a plumber, "so the pig may even have its own toilet installed".

The competition will not be open to the public, but competitors and their guests will be able to view the judging, which will be followed by a barbecue and the Boar Breeders Association ball in the evening.



