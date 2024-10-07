Rural Champions finalists determined

Making their community a better place to live, people take part in a community planting day on the Kilmog. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The wait is over.

The finalists have been selected for this year’s Otago Daily Times-Rural Life Rural Champions campaign which celebrates those who make their rural communities a better place to live.

Our judging panel comprising Landpro executive director and incoming Horticulture New Zealand chief executive Kate Scott, Rabobank’s acting chief sustainability officer Blake Holgate, last year’s Rural Champion Myfanwy Alexander and I had the task of whittling down 40 superstars from Takaka to Awarua and everywhere in between.

Congratulations to our five finalists in the farmer-grower category — Jack and Kate Cocks, Steve and Tracy Henderson, Nick and Alexis Wadworth, Emma Crutchley and Phill Hunt — and our three rural services providers — Jimmy Johnstone, Kathryn Wright and Bronwyn Cairns. Today, we find out a little more about our finalists’ views on the rural sector and what community means to them. We would also like to make mention of two semifinalists in the rural services category who, while not strictly meeting the criteria, endeared themselves to us with what they are doing in their communities.

So hats off to Blair and Jess Young, from the Shred Shed in Tapanui, for helping get West Otago folk out and about and exercising in a fun and positive environment, and to happy hunters Steve Hill and Adam Kreisel, from North Canterbury, for Hunters4Hope which helps feed those in need.

All semifinalists are included in the Farmlands’ People’s Choice award so vote for your favourite Rural Champion by October 18 via www.odt.co.nz/rural-life/farmlands-peoples-choice-vote/2024