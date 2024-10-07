Sustainable progress for the next generation

Southland farmers Alexis and Nick Wadworth with their daughter Addison, 3. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Nick and Alexis Wadworth farm Bare Hill Farm, a Southland property which spans 2000ha but only 800ha is effective.

They run about 3700 ewes, 1200 hoggets and 300 breeding cows.

The couple bought Nick’s family property from his parents in 2020 and their 3-year-old daughter Addison is the sixth generation of the family on the farm.

Nick is on the southern South Island Ospri committee, the Otapiri Hall committee and the Browns Sports Day committee.

He was also involved with organising the Kuana farm discussion group.

Both were involved with the Makarewa headwaters catchment group, which Alexis chaired.

She is also heavily involved with netball administration.

What is your utopian view for the future of the farming sector?

That the farming sector progresses in a sustainable manner, able to support farming families, rural communities, helping our urban neighbours while improving our natural resources. An industry that people strive to be a part of and one that future generations can be proud of.

What makes a good rural community?

A group of people you can call on when the going is tough, whether that’s a meal on your doorstep or a hand in the yards. A diverse range of people who are willing to put their hands up to support new initiatives or create gatherings to support the wider community.

Any advice for your younger selves?

Stay curious, ask questions, challenge the status quo. Ask for help from far and wide. Celebrate the wins along the way. Just send it.

— Nick and Alexis Wadworth, Sheep and beef farmers, Otapiri Gorge, Southland