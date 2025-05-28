Wednesday, 28 May 2025

Stolen Cresta's cruise from Christchurch

    By Tim Scott
    A 1980s luxury car stolen in Christchurch has turned up hundreds of kilometres away in Dunedin.

    Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin said police recovered a stolen 1986 Toyota Cresta from Napier St, Belleknowes, at about 11.30pm yesterday.

    It had been taken from a Christchurch address earlier in the month and would be returned to its owner.

    A 33-year-old male suspect found at a nearby address has been summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date, Sgt Lee said.

    Officers valued the retrieved vehicle at $40,000.

    However, online listings value the same model from as low as between $16,000 and $26,000.

