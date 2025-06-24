Arrest made after central Dunedin 'altercation'

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A 26-year-old Dunedin man has been arrested after an altercation in Dunedin's city centre, police say.
A police spokesman said police received several reports of an altercation between three people at the intersection of Rattray and Princes St about 1.10 pm.
One person was arrested nearby a short-time later.
A victim was treated at the scene by an ambulance crew.
Inquiries were ongoing, the spokesman said.