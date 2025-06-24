Arrest made after central Dunedin 'altercation'

Police at the scene of the incident in Rattray St this afternoon. Photo: Bruce Munro

A 26-year-old Dunedin man has been arrested after an altercation in Dunedin's city centre, police say.

A police spokesman said police received several reports of an altercation between three people at the intersection of Rattray and Princes St about 1.10 pm.

One person was arrested nearby a short-time later.

A victim was treated at the scene by an ambulance crew.

Inquiries were ongoing, the spokesman said.