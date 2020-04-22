Upcycled bear brings cheer

Abbie (11) and Ryan (6) Price with their giant teddy bear. Photo: Supplied

Siblings Abbie (11) and Ryan (6) Price (pictured with 18-month old brother Leo), inspired by the actions of their rural neighbours, have built a giant teddy bear.

It’s too big to sit on any windowsill, so has been strategically placed at the farmhouse gate, along Coldstream Rd, in Mid Canterbury, to show support and bring some cheer to the essential workers driving past.

Abbie and Ryan were helped by dad, Sheldon Price, who is farm manager at Rylib Group’s Akitu farm, and mum, Hayley Price.

Mrs Price said all those within the Rylib dairy farming group were very appreciative of people still working in essential services during the Covid-19 lockdown and wanted to bring a smile to their faces.

The bear took a bit of planning – mostly by studying the design of the neighbouring Taylor/Dunlea household – and was made by using empty detergent barrels for an upcycled design.PHOTO: SUPPLIED