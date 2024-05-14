Teen left with suspected broken nose after bus hub attack

Police are praising the actions of a man who followed a teenager through the Dunedin CBD yesterday, after he allegedly punched another teenager in the face in an unprovoked attack.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said they received a call from a man about 2pm, saying he had just witnessed the assault in Great King St, near the intersection of Great King St and St Andrew St.

"Police located the 15-year-old victim sitting in the bus hub with a suspected broken nose."

Sgt Lee said the member of the public had been on a bus when he witnessed the attack, and got off it to follow the suspect — who was also a 15-year-old.

The man followed the teen all the way to the Meridian Mall.

"Police located him inside the mall.

"He unsuccessfully attempted to run from police.

"It was an unprovoked attack, with the victim not knowing the offender."

The suspect was charged with assault and is due to appear in the Dunedin Youth Court on Thursday.

Sgt Lee praised the actions of the man on the bus.

‘‘He gave us details of where the offender was so we could pretty much locate him straight away.

‘‘Without that, we wouldn’t have had such a quick result.’’