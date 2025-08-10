Otago fall short against disciplined Hawke's Bay

Otago lock Joseva Tamani scores a try during today's NPC match between Otago and Hawke's Bay at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Someone show Otago a photo of the ball.

They barely saw it during the opening 25 minutes against Hawke's Bay at Forsyth Barr Stadium today.

Had they shown up at 4.35pm when the game actually started, instead of 5pm, they might have pushed the visitors a little closer.

But the Bay were more disciplined and were rewarded with a 27-21 win.

Lucas Casey scored a late try to snaffle a bonus point for Otago. That could prove valuable when the playoff spots are decided.

Hawke's Bay had to defend a lot more in the second spell as Otago rallied.

That defence, and their head start, proved the difference.

The Magpies opened the scoring with a penalty in the first five minutes.

Otago's lack of discipline gifted their opponent most of the ball. They got in some more tackling practice off the back of the 230-plus they made against Southland the previous weekend.

Lukas Ripley was galloping towards the corner, but Thomas Umaga-Jensen's ankle tap saved the day.

But eventually, the blue wall cracked. A couple of lovely inside balls created the room for halfback Ere Enari, who scampered 20m to score under the posts.

No 8 Devan Flanders crashed over shortly after. His brother Cooper Flanders had regathered a kick ahead, which took a wicked bounce in the opposite direction of Otago fullback Sam Gilbert.

Otago finally got some ball and bruising lock Joseva Tamani took a pass off the back of a lineout and steamrolled his way 20m to the line.

Gilbert pushed off a defender in midfield moments later and offloaded to winger Jona Nareki, who stepped back inside and scored close to the corner.

It was a brilliant 60m try from the home side, which got them back into the contest.

Godfrey added a late penalty for the visitors to lead 20-14 at the break.

The second half was slow to get going but the visitors finally caught a spark midway through the spell.

Godfrey got a wonderful pass to prop Pouri Rakete-Stones, who charged towards the line.

Hawke's Bay recycled quickly and hooker Jacob Devery ran hard into a hole and scored.

Otago's spark came from replacement halfback Dylan Pledger. He cleared the rucks quickly and bought the backline some valuable time with some nippy passing.

Tamani carried strongly and Umaga-Jensen got across the gain line.

In the other games in round two: Northland edged Southland 22-17, Taranaki beat North Harbour 46-24, Wellington defeated Waikato 35-24, Tasman was too strong for Manawatū, winning 49-17 and Bay of Plenty beat Counties-Manukau 39-22.

NPC

The scores

Hawke’s Bay 27

Ere Enari, Devan Flanders, Jacob Devery tries; Harry Godfrey 3 con, 2 pen

Otago 21

Joseva Tamani, Jona Nareki, Lucas Casey tries, Cameron Millar 3 con.

Halftime: 20-14