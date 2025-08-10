History buffs seek family of intriguing military man

Otago Military History Group members (from left) Charlie Boyes, co-chair Marlene Pooley, Neil Macandrew, Eleanor McDuff and Ken O’Brien are keen to contact descendants of Major-general Alexander Irvine, whose grave in the Southern Cemetery is in need of restoration. PHOTOS: BRENDA HARWOOD

Hidden away under a giant, spreading pine tree in a steeply sloping section of the Southern Cemetery lies the grave of an intriguing military man.

Major-general Alexander Irvine, whose long and storied career in the British Army included service in India during the time of the British Raj, is a person of great interest for the Otago Military History Group (OMHG).

Group co-chair Peter Trevathan said Maj-gen Irvine’s grave, which had slumped due to the weight of its marble top slab, was in need of restoration and repair.

"We would also be keen to tell the story of Maj-gen Irvine’s career during an interesting period of British history," Mr Trevathan said.

As planning begins on the project, the group is keen to contact descendants of Maj-gen Irvine to get their support and input. As he had three sons and four daughters, it is hoped there might be a large extended family.

Alexander Irvine joined the British Army’s 24th Regiment in 1844 and was sent to India in 1845, where he quickly earned a field commission to the rank of lieutenant.

He was involved in the army’s response to the Indian Mutiny in the 1850s and 1860s, rising further in the ranks to captain (1857), major (1867), lieutenant-colonel (1871) and colonel (1875), before retiring as major general in 1877.

The slumped grave of Major-general Alexander Irvine, located on a steeply sloping site in the Southern Cemetery, poses a significant restoration challenge.

"It was very unusual in those days for men to become officers on merit — officer commissions were usually purchased," Mr Trevathan said.

After his retirement from military service, Maj-gen Irvine moved to Hobart in Tasmania, where he and his wife raised their family. In 1884 he came to Dunedin, and died in 1890.

"So Maj-gen Irvine was definitely an interesting character, and it would be good to learn more from family members," he said.

OMHG co-chair Marlene Pooley said the grave project would be a focus for the group next year, so it would be good to gather as much information as possible in the meantime.

The group had been involved in several projects so far in the year, including the design of the new Hillside Workshops memorial and presenting an event as part of the Otago Medical School 150th anniversary celebrations.

The group was also in discussions with family members of Leading Signalman Campbell Buchanan, who died from wounds received during the sinking of the Japanese Submarine I-1 by HMNZ ships Moa and Kiwi in the Solomon Islands during World War 2, she said.

• Any interested members of the Irvine family are invited to contact the OMHG by emailing Mr Trevathan at petebond058@hotmail.co.nz

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz