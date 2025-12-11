Christmas tree sale supports charity

Long-serving Christmas tree sale volunteer Pauline Norris, pictured with a selection of trees during last year’s sale. Photo: supplied

Cheerful volunteers dressed in Santa hats will bring Christmas cheer to Dunedin families this weekend, in the annual Christmas tree sale for Oxfam.

Sale co-organisers John Cocks and Pauline Norris will be joined by teams of volunteers in Dunedin and North Otago for the sale, which will be held this Saturday and Sunday, December 13-14, on the roadside opposite the Gardens New World entrance, in Opoho Rd.

Mr Cocks said the Christmas tree sale, which aimed to raise funds to support the international aid work of Oxfam, was popular with local families, who enjoyed having the chance to select their own real pine tree for Christmas.

"It’s hard to beat that wonderful pine tree smell in the house at Christmas time and the sale gives people a chance to support a good cause as well," Mr Cocks said.

The sale has been running for more than 20 years, originally in support of the Water for Survival organisation, and later supporting Oxfam in its work to deliver clean water, restore dignity, fight poverty and rebuild lives across the Pacific and around the world.

Each year, the sale raises more than $2000 for Oxfam.

Mr Cocks said several hundred pine trees would be "thinned" by Blakely Pacific Ltd forestry staff and volunteers in North Otago this Friday, loaded up on trailers and delivered to Dunedin ready for the weekend sale.

"We are grateful to Blakely Pacific for donating the trees to us and to the Gardens New World and [the] Dunedin City Council for supporting our project," he said.

The trees will be lined up along the holly hedge at the roadside, all day on Saturday and Sunday, ready for sale at a cost of $20, or $30 for a large tree.

"We try to keep the trees affordable for families."

