Former Dunedin musician Nadia Reid returns home to New Zealand this month, following a busy year touring the United Kingdom and Europe.

The tour, which reaches Dunedin’s Regent Theatre next Friday, December 19, celebrates Reid’s critically acclaimed fourth album Enter Now Brightness, released early this year.

The Manchester-based musician is known for her well-crafted folk-inflected songwriting, with Enter Now Brightness reflecting on thoughts of departure and questioning.

For her Dunedin show, she will be supported by The Broken Heartbreakers.