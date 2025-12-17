Suitcase art project to celebrate sustainability

The Wanda Foundation founder Anna van Riel (left) and Arts Murihiku South staff member Belinda Anderson are collecting suitcases, which people can fill with items as part of the Our World Inside a Suitcase project. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Clothes and suitcases usually go together, but a new project will turn suitcases into art.

Our World Inside a Suitcase is a combined Wanda Foundation Environmental Arts Trust and Arts Murihiku project.

The Wanda Foundation uses creativity and storytelling to help communities have conversations and drive action for environmental sustainability.

Wanda Foundation founder Anna van Riel said sometimes environmental news often gave the impression the planet was doomed.

However, this was "a creative project that celebrates what we're doing right for our planet".

"The idea is that it inspires people to think about what they can do for Papatūānuku instead of feeling hopeless and like there's no planet B."

There were several ways Otago and Southland people could be involved in the project.

They could either give a suitcase for others to use, fill their own suitcase or collect a suitcase to fill.

Items in the suitcase should be repurposed, pre-loved or home-made.

The best suitcases for the project were made of hard materials and needed to be able to close to protect the art work.

One of the suitcases that had been given was about 88 years old and had the owner’s initials engraved on it.

"It came all the way from England on a ship with this lady."

The exhibition will launch at Whare Taupua in Invercargill in June 2026 before touring throughout Otago.

People were invited to register to take part.

One artist, Grace Qualmann, who lives in El Salvador at present, had already submitted her suitcase.

She was home in Wānaka sorting her belongings.

"She created her suitcase with her old things out of her storage container, so that's pretty neat."

Another person planned to fill their suitcase with journals they had made from old books.

A retirement village and a rural primary school were also on the list of people taking part.

"We're excited to share the stories of not only the artists and their works, but also the stories behind the suitcases and where they've come from," she said.

• Suitcases can be dropped off at Arts Murihiku Whare Taupua in Forth St, Invercargill, or email hello@thewandafoundation.org.nz to arrange collection.

sandy.eggleston@alliedmedia.co.nz