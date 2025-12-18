Te Anau easel for festival muralists

Artist Koryu Aoshima at South Sea Spray Waihōpai in 2022. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Te Anau has been transformed into a vibrant outdoor gallery as the 2025 South Sea Spray Festival brings world-class mural art to the heart of Fiordland.

Some of Aotearoa’s most celebrated street artists have gathered in Te Anau for a week of live mural creation, interactive exhibitions, workshops and community events.

The 15 artists have offered locals and visitors the chance to experience large-scale art up close from Monday until this Sunday.

South Sea Spray creative director Danny ‘Deow’ Owen said he felt incredibly excited, grateful and proud about the initiative.

Artist Kell Sunshine at South Sea Spray Winton last year.

"Te Anau is a special place with a strong sense of community and connection to nature, and to be able to have brought a major public art festival here felt like a real privilege," Mr Owen said.

The artworks have reflected "Te Anau’s natural beauty, local stories, community identity [and] have created a lasting legacy".

Festival highlights include People’s Choice Award, interactive exhibitions, workshops and mentorship and daily artist talks.

Beyond the murals, visitors experienced a "fun, family-friendly atmosphere with artists working in the open, opportunities to meet and talk with them, community engagement and creative energy throughout the town".

"It wasn’t just about painting walls, it was about bringing people together, inspiring young creatives, boosting local pride and giving Te Anau something truly unique that locals and visitors could enjoy for years to come," he said.

Artist Danny ‘Deow’ Owen at South Sea Spray Winton last year.

South Sea Spray is an artist-led initiative dedicated to enriching communities through public art, creative collaboration and cultural storytelling.

By bringing world-class street and mural art to regional towns, the project fosters pride, connection and creative opportunity for all.

Featured artists include Kell Sunshine, Flox, Sweats, Charles and Janine Williams, Jacob Yikes, Shane Walker, Koryu Aoshima, Meep, Ikarus, Dcypher, Enforce, Berst, Deow and Trudy Burdon.

The exhibition is held in the Real NZ Fiordland Community Event Centre from December 17th to December 20th from 10am to 5pm.

Wall art can be seen via various locations throughout Te Anau. — Allied Media