Free festive feast for all

Ready to welcome all to a feast of fun are members of the Dunedin Christmas Charitable Trust team (from left) Rob Riddell Tigeir, Leisa de Klerk and Kevin and Esther Gilbert. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

Gourmet delights and good cheer await diners seeking festive company.

The annual Dunedin Community Christmas Dinner returns on December 25 to the Dunedin Town Hall, welcoming one and all for a free community get together.

Dunedin Christmas Charitable Trust member Rob Riddell Tigeir said the team were preparing an experience beyond just sustenance, ensuring guests were treated to linen tablecloths and beautiful presentation.

"There is two hours of entertainment, there is a two-course meal, it is all free.

"It is table service and it is just great fun."

Registrations were tracking well, with more than 400 people already signed up for the 11.30am event.

Trustee Esther Gilbert said the feast would be superior to a standard budget buffet.

"We are trying to bling it up as much as we can within the means that we have."

Volunteer leader Kevin Gilbert said former Forsyth Barr Stadium head chef Michael Tomlinson would lead a volunteer brigade serving a menu bolstered by support and donations from companies including Bidfood, KiwiHarvest, Meadow Fresh, Anchor, Cowell’s Pavlova and Alsco Uniforms.

Public donations of food or cash had also helped.

"We have even got the hogget, which is all donated from a farmer down just outside of Clinton.

"So it is a massive chunk of the food."

Whirika was donating venison, which would be part of meals for volunteers, Mr Gilbert said.

The kitchen will cater to all dietary and cultural needs.

Mr Riddell Tigeir said local musician Alan "Ned" Gray would lead the entertainment.

"There will be Christmas songs, singalongs, all that stuff."

The Catalytic Foundation and Te Kāika staff would be providing gifts for children to be handed out on the day and Sending Love Otepoti is supplying Christmas cards that will be on the tables.

Groups including Dunedin Venues and Compass Group have also offered support such as access to commercial kitchens and free venue hire.

The Christmas dinner was open to all to attend, no questions asked, Mr Riddell Tigeir said. People can book online at christmas.org.nz

