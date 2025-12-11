Church marks 150th anniversary

The congregation stands to sing a hymn during Saturday’s Service of Thanksgiving. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The St Matthew’s Dunedin church community came together for a successful celebration of its 150th year at the weekend.

In a statement, jubilee committee chairwoman Kay Masters said more than 80 people gathered to hear a "wonderful recital" by organist Sherry Shelton, of the Otago and Southland Organ Association, followed by a chance to socialise on a warm evening and enjoy a "vestry" bun.

On Saturday, about 70 people gathered for a Service of Thanksgiving, led by the Anglican Bishop of Christchurch, the Rt Rev Peter Carrell.

In is address, Dr Carrell recalled growing up and studying in Dunedin, as well as St Matthew’s influence over many years, as well as the need to keep faith relevant to society.

Following a lunch, the cake was cut by senior members of the congregation with speeches.

"Many people commented that we should do this more often, perhaps acknowledging the fact that another 25 years is a long way off," Mrs Masters said. — Allied Media