Letter to the Editor

Ingrid Leary's opinion piece on the closure of more NZ Post outlets (The Star, December 4, page 6) was spot on.

For many years there has not been an opportunity for communities to have an informed say into the significant changes to our postal services.

$2.90 to post a Xmas card within NZ, $4.70 overseas.

Good grief.

An email at Xmas or in fact any special occasion just doesn't cut it, and why should it?

This latest done deal announcement of further cuts to services is not acceptable.

It is time for the government to hit pause and commission a wide investigation into the actual societal impact on our communities by the systematic withdrawal of OUR postal services.

Sue O'Neill