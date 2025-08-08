Bank protesters held back by cops to allow staff in

Climate protesters are blocking customers from entering a central Dunedin bank after police earlier pushed them aside to allow staff in.

Officers held back protesters to create a corridor for staff while the protesters sang: "Standing up for climate, we shall not be moved" just before 9.30am.

Protesters form a human barrier outside the ANZ bank in central Dunedin. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The protesters have now closed ranks again, forcing police to help customers through one at a time.

About a dozen staff had earlier gathered on a nearby corner as the protesters sung and shouted slogans.

The action was been organised by Climate Liberation Aotearoa which is targeting ANZ branches across the country.

Police with the protesters. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The group says it wants the bank to stop "enabling the planned coal expansion on the Denniston Plateau".

It says other banks have committed to withdrawing banking services from fossil fuel industry but ANZ "is lagging far behind". - Allied Media