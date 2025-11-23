Fundraisers bring Indie closer to goal

Indie Todd enjoys some outdoor time. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The family of 3-year-old Indie Todd, who is battling cancer and awaits proton therapy in the United States, may be one step closer to their goal with the help of the North Otago community.

Three fundraisers this month including An Evening with Indie which featured entertainment from this year’s Gold Guitar winner Keily Smith, Row for Indie and a mural fundraiser by local artist Wicksey helped raised funds for the family to travel with Indie to Atlanta for her treatment.

An Evening with Indie was a seated dinner and live auction held at the Loan and Merc on November 8 by Prue Kingan, Clare Engelbrecht and Jess Percival.

Mrs Kingan said they were "thrilled" with the event. .

"The evening was incredible. We had people that came from near and far to rally behind Indie and the Todd family.

"It was a room filled with lots of love for Indie, Haylee, Shaun and Hudson.

"Keily Smith was amazing. We felt so grateful to have her there with us — she lit up the room," Mrs Kingan said.

Ticket holders view the large range of silent auction items that were on offer before the live auction at the Evening for Indie fundraiser at the Loan and Merc. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The live auction on the night had some impressive prizes including a 2023 signed All Blacks Rugby World Cup shirt.

"Barry Fox, our auctioneer, did a wonderful job paired with lots of laughs. Everyone was so supportive of the auction and we thank each and every individual and business that made this possible through their sponsorship.

"Your generosity is something we will never forget and the impact you have made on Indie’s journey is huge," she said.

Indie was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive brain tumour in May this year and survived major surgery to remove 95% of the tumour.

Shaun Todd said the "paperwork and a couple of small costings are still to be finalised" before Indie’s treatment and dates for travel are set.

He said his daughter, now recovering at home after her final round of chemotherapy was a "tough cookie" and "all the support really means the world".

Indie’s uncle and aunt, Blair and Caitlin Todd, as well as family friend Brianna Graham organised a "Row for Indie" fundraiser at the Oamaru Rowing Club on November 1.

They raised $23,000 for Indie’s treatment including raffles and "generous big donations" from sponsors and pledges on the day.

Mr Todd said the event was great.

"We had a great turnout of family and friends which helped us get to our goal.

"Collectively we rowed 507km, which was amazing. Caitlin rowed 110km on her own and Brianna rowed 80km whilst breast feeding which is an amazing effort," he said.

Mr Todd said his father, also Indie’s grandfather, Michael Todd had a large amount pledged for him.

"He had to put in a good effort and he rowed 21kms."

Participants at the Row for Indie event in Oamaru last weekend. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Mrs Todd’s brother-in-law Robbie Allan was up dancing and cheering the rowers on.

"He was great entertainment for the day," Mr Todd said.

In a twist of fate, local artist Matthew Wicks’ (Wicksey) said the winner of his mural fundraiser turned out to be Indie’s grandmother Ainslie Peck, who will also travel with the family to Atlanta.

"It will be a privilege to make some art for her after all she’s been doing for her family during Indie’s journey — I’m super happy that she accepted the prize," he said.

Wicksey said he raised $1720 for the family to "help them on their journey".

Mr Todd said the family had been overwhelmed by the generosity of local businesses donating items for raffles and auctions.

"The fundraisers have been incredible," he said. "We have been absolutely blown away, we wish we could have been there, but at the same same time we wish they didn’t have to happen.

"We are so lucky to have so many amazing people in our lives that are prepared to put in a huge amount of work to help us."