Violence flares over stolen sausage roll

A hungry Dunedin thief allegedly punched a security guard who got between him and a stolen sausage roll.

The 30-year-old man was arrested yesterday after a month-long investigation into a shoplifting and an assault, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

On July 13, the man went into the Regent Night ‘n Day in north Dunedin and pilfered a pie and sausage roll.

When he was stopped by security he allegedly punched the guard in the head and ran off.

He was later identified using the store’s CCTV and arrested.

The man was charged yesterday with assault and also received multiple charges of shoplifting from a number of different incidents.

He was bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

