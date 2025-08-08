Labour MPs visit 'pioneering' games store

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Hobby Lords Dunedin South assistant store manager Hamish Morgan (centre right) speaks to (from left) Christchurch Central MP Duncan Webb, list MP Vanushi Walters, Taieri MP Ingrid Leary and list MPs Deborah Russell and Shanan Halbert, all of Labour, during a visit yesterday.

Ms Leary said the out-of-town MPs took the opportunity to visit a "pioneering" business which began in South Dunedin and had expanded across New Zealand and had one store in Malaysia.

"It is a real social hub for young and old to play trading cards and other non-digital games at the many evening and weekend events that are run here."

The MPs also visited Dunedin’s Centre of Digital Excellence, Hillside Workshops and community members in South Dunedin and St Clair ahead of the party’s midwinter away caucus today in Christchurch.