Festival captures heart of Antarctic

A pair of Emperor penguins in Antarctica. Photo: Anthony Powell/Antzworks

Stunning documentary footage from the heart of Antarctica, highlighting its stark beauty, inhabitants and the effects of climate change will feature in the upcoming Antarctic Film Festival.

Presented by the New Zealand Antarctic Society, the selection of short films curated by award-winning filmmaker Anthony Powell, will be screened in Dunedin on Sunday, August 17, from 6.30pm at Te Whare o Rukutia, 20 Princes St. The event will include introductions and a Q&A session.

New Zealand Antarctic Society president Hubertien Wichers said the engaging programme brought together stunning images of the frozen continent captured by entrants in the Winter International Film Festival of Antarctica 48-Hour Challenge — an annual showcase of creativity and resilience from those who "winter-over" on the ice.

Before the screening, Emeritus Professor Pat Langhorne of the University of Otago will speak about her journey from Scotland to New Zealand and her passion for sea ice, which is key to understanding how the world works. Prof Langhorne is one of three women featured in the recently released documentary Mighty Indeed by Vanessa Wells.

Ms Wichers said the Antarctic Film Festival aimed to bring Antarctica "to the people of New Zealand, through science, art, humour and personal connection".

"The tour has been very successful, inspiring audiences and connecting the local community through Antarctica.

"But the serious aspect is to raise awareness about the role Antarctica plays in our climate.

"Antarctica tells us about the history of the planet, the changes that are going on and what the future may hold for us and the next generations," she said.

Founded in 1933, the New Zealand Antarctic Society connects people with a shared passion for Antarctica through education, outreach, events and its publication Antarctic. For more information, visit the website antarcticsociety.org.nz

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz