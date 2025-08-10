Helping music venues stand test of time

Aaron Hawkins says grassroots venues need to survive year round. Photo: supplied

A former Dunedin mayor is amplifying the importance of small stages.

Independent Music Venues Aotearoa has appointed Aaron Hawkins as its co-chairman.

The organisation grew from the grassroots Save Our Venues campaigns, which raised funds for live music venues threatened with permanent closure during Covid-19 restrictions.

His goal as co-chairman of the organisation was to help independent venues become financially sustainable in difficult times.

"The alternative, that they be allowed to fail, does not bear thinking about."

He speculated whether British band The Beatles would even exist without Liverpool’s legendary Cavern Club, a venue central to the band’s early years.

Comparing stadium tours with local gigs, he said big shows can create opportunities for grassroots music communities.

"Especially if something like ‘Michael’s Rule’ is enforced, which requires international headliners to book local support bands.

"It is also a good chance for our local crews and technicians to upskill themselves on a bigger scale," he said.

Funders and audiences needed to ensure their support did not further jeopardise independent music venues.

"We need our grassroots venues to survive year-round and that is only getting harder between rising costs, people having less spare change and a gradual shift towards a healthier relationship with alcohol."

Commenting on the Local Government (System Improvements) Amendment Bill, which seeks to narrow councils’ focus to core services, he said local government was the country’s largest contributor to the creative sector.

Mr Hawkins said the government was trying to impose its priorities through financial and legislative pressure, a move he expected would draw strong pushback in Ōtepoti and around the motu.

"Dunedin has a long and proud history of supporting both artists and audiences alike."

